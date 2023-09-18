One injured in tree collapse in Thane

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was injured after a tree fell on him in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

The tree collapsed on the premises of an aviation training institute in Wagle Estate area around 11 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell said.

A man sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, he said.

A power cable was also damaged due to the collapse and the power supply to around 450 consumers in the locality was affected and will be restored after about eight hours, the official said. PTI COR ARU