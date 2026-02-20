One injured in two bomb blasts in North Kerala district

Kannur (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) One person was injured in two separate bomb incidents in different parts of this northern district on Friday, police said.

In the first incident, a tipper lorry driver, Shamith Lal, was injured when a bomb buried in the ground exploded around 9 am at Central Poyiloor near Panur.

The blast occurred while an excavator was digging sand for construction, and Lal was standing beside his vehicle when it happened.

The remains of the explosive were recovered from the site, police said.

In the second incident, an unidentified person threw a bomb on the road near the entrance of a temple at Manolikkavu around 4 am.

The blast occurred close to a police vehicle deployed in the area, but caused no injuries.

Police said the incident followed heated arguments between CPI(M) and RSS workers during the ongoing temple festival.

Authorities said there was a heavy police deployment in the area to prevent untoward incidents.

Investigations into both blasts are underway. PTI COR HMP SSK