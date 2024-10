Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) One of the medics on hunger strike was hospitalised on Thursday night after his health condition worsened, a senior doctor said.

The medic was identified as Aniket Mahato, one of the seven on fast unto death since Saturday evening.

"Aniket Mahato's condition worsened, and his parameters were not good. He was taken to RG Kar hospital," senior doctor Subarna Goswami told a news channel.