Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a bag containing a kilogram of gold ornaments from a jewellery store employee at Secunderabad here on Thursday, police said.

An official of the Monda Market police station said the employee of the store was riding a two-wheeler when the incident occurred.

The bag contained around a kilogram of gold ornaments, he said. PTI VVK SJR ANB ANB