One kg heroin worth Rs 7 cr seized in Hyderabad; four peddlers held

Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Four persons were apprehended here for allegedly trying to sell heroin and one kg of narcotic drug worth Rs 7 crore was seized from them, police said on Saturday.

Police teams in a joint operation with Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau nabbed the four drug peddlers under Madhapur Police station limits and recovered one kilogram of heroin, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty told reporters here.

One of the prime accused in this case from Rajasthan, who used to get heroin and MDMA from one main peddler, who is presently lodged in Jodhpur jail in a NDPS case, came to Hyderabad recently and discussed with his relative and his friend (both belonging to Rajasthan) about selling the narcotic drugs here, and they agreed, police said.

As per their plan, the prime accused along with another peddler from Rajasthan came to Hyderabad with one kg of heroin (four packets each containing 250 grams), to sell the drug here and were assisted by two others, they said.

On credible information, police teams apprehended them along with one kg of heroin, police said, adding investigations were on to ascertain whom they were planning to sell the heroin.