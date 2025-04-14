One killed, 10 injured as mini truck falls into ditch in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Apr 14 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was killed and 10 of her relatives were injured after a mini-load carrier fell into a ditch in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Monday, police said.

The members of the extended family belonging to the Bakerwal nomadic community were heading for Kashmir from Teryath village in Rajouri district as part of their bi-annual migration in search of greener pastures for their animals, police said.

The accident took place near a railway bridge in Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway around 4 am, resulting in on-the-spot death of the woman identified as Fulla Begum and injuries to 10 of her relatives -- seven men and three women.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital by the rescuers where the condition of two of them was stated to be serious, officials said. PTI COR TAS ARI