One killed, 10 injured in boiler explosion at plywood factory in Kerala

Kasaragod (Kerala), Oct 27 (PTI) One person was killed and 10 others were injured after a boiler exploded at a plywood factory in Kumbla here on Monday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Naseerul, an employee of Decor Panel Plywood Factory located in the Ananthapuram Industrial Estate, a police officer said.

The explosion occurred around 7 pm with a loud noise, following which local residents rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

Police said Naseerul, hailing from Assam, succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of two other workers remains critical.

A probe has been launched into the incident.

Officials from the Factories and Boilers Department will also conduct an inquiry to determine the cause of the explosion, police added. PTI TBA TBA ROH