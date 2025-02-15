One killed, 11 injured as truck hits minibus carrying devotees to Prayagraj

Indore, Feb 15 (PTI) A man was killed and eleven others from Gujarat were injured near Indore on Saturday as a truck collided with their minibus heading for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, police said.

"Jayesh Kishan (39) died on the spot, near Jawahar Tekri on Indore-Dhar road," said Chandan Nagar police station house officer Indramani Patel.

Others in the bus received minor injuries and were discharged from hospital after necessary treatment.

The truck was speeding on the wrong side when it collided with the minibus, mangling its front portion, Patel said, adding that probe was on. PTI COR LAL KRK