One killed, 12 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Rajasthan

Dholpur (Raj), Sep 3 (PTI) One person died and 12 were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Bathua Khoh, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar said a group of people from Senthri village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior were returning home after visiting the Loktirth Kailadevi Dham in Rajasthan's Karauli district in a tractor-trolley when it overturned, killing one of them and injuring 12.

The deceased was identified as Sahab Singh Pal (40). The body was handed over to Pal's relatives after post-mortem examination, he said.

The injured have been admitted to district hospitals in Saramathura and Karauli, he said.