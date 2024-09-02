One killed, 12 injured as truck hits passenger vehicle in MP

Morena (MP), Sep 2 (PTI) The driver of a passenger vehicle was killed and 12 others injured when a truck rear-ended it near a toll post in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday after the driver got down to fix a problem in the boot door of the vehicle, a Civil Lines police station official said.

The impact caused the truck to overturn while the passenger vehicle landed on the edge of a pit, hanging precariously, he said.

The victims were returning from Orchha town after visiting Ram Raja Temple.

The deceased driver was identified as Raju Jha, the official said, adding the injured persons were admitted to the district hospital. Their condition is stable. PTI COR MAS NSK