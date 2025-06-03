One killed, 13 injured in AC compressor blast at gurdwara in Punjab

Rupnagar (Punjab), Jun 3 (PTI) A woman was killed and 13 people were injured after the compressor of an air conditioner exploded in a gurdwara located on the banks of the Sutlej river here on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place during a religious congregation. The cause of the blast was not known immediately, they said.

After the explosion, people in the gurdwara started running for safety.

Most of those injured were women who were sitting near the AC unit. Some were injured in the ensuing commotion, the officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Kashmir Kaur, a resident of Hargobind Nagar in Rupnagar, they said.

One of the critically injured victims has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and the others are undergoing treatment at two other hospitals, including Rupnagar Civil Hospital.