One killed, 16 injured as bus overturns in MP's Guna district

Guna (MP), Dec 5 (PTI) One person was killed and 16 others sustained injuries after a speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am near Binaganj town, when the bus from Lucknow was heading towards Indore, an official said.

Guna Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Soni reached the spot soon after getting information about the incident, the official said.

"Prima facie, it appears that the bus driver may have dozed off at the wheel or was driving at a high speed, causing the vehicle to lose control. After overturning, the bus skidded for approximately 30 metres, Kanyal told reporters.

People in the vicinity rushed to the scene and began evacuating passengers, and later, police from the Binaganj police station also helped in the rescue operation.

Kanyal said that one passenger died on the spot and 16 were injured, of which three have been referred to Bhopal for further treatment. PTI COR MAS ARU