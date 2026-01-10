jaipur audi accident

Jaipur: One person was killed and at least 16 people were injured after a speeding luxury car ploughed into roadside food stalls in a crowded area here, police said.

The incident occurred near Kharbas Circle in the Patrakar Colony police station area on Friday night.

According to police, the Audi car was allegedly racing with another vehicle when it hit a road divider and rammed into roadside food stalls.

Station House Officer (SHO) Madan Kadwasra said more than 50 people were present at the spot when the car went out of control.

"The car hit over 10 stalls, ran over more than 16 people and finally stopped after crashing into a tree about 100 metres away," he said, adding that another car overturned due to the impact.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, who worked as a helper at a food stall. Four injured were referred to SMS Hospital in critical condition, while others were admitted to Jaipuria Hospital. Three of the injured were discharged after first aid, Kadwasra said.

Police said the Audi driver was identified as Dinesh Rinwa, a businessman. He managed to flee the spot with two others, leaving behind the car, which he had bought three months ago.

One of the occupants of the car was caught by locals and handed over to police. The accused were allegedly intoxicated. The car has been seized and mobile phones were recovered from it, they said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the incident, saying, "The road accident in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to ensure prompt and proper treatment of all the injured." Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, who visited the injured at Jaipuria Hospital and SMS Trauma Centre, said, "Doctors and medical staff have been directed to provide the best possible and timely treatment to all injured citizens."