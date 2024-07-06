One killed, 17 injured as two buses overturn in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) One person was killed and 17 were injured when two buses overturned and one fell into a roadside ditch here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Bhagenla checkpost on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway under Kotwali police station area, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ramgopal (35), the driver of one of the buses, Circle Officer (CO) Rupali Rao said.

According to Rao, the accident took place when the driver of one bus applied brakes to avoid a collision with an e-rickshaw, causing the driver of the other bus to also apply brakes, leading to the overturning.

She said the police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the incident and initiated a rescue operation.

All the injured persons have been shifted to the hospital, Rao said.

Both the buses were en route to Haridwar in Uttarakhand from Rajasthan. PTI COR NAV BHJ BHJ