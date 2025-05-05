One killed, 26 injured as bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Mumbai: A 30-year-old passenger died and 26 were injured after a private luxury bus overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on a slope at Karnala when the bus was going towards the Konkan area from Mumbai, an official said.

The driver lost control over the bus, which then overturned, he said, adding that the vehicle had 49 persons on board.

Amol Talwadekar, a resident of Rajapur, was killed in the incident, while 26 passengers sustained injuries, he said.

The bus driver, who fled the scene after the accident, has been detained by the Raigad police, he said.