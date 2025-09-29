One killed, 29 injured as bus overturns in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) One person was killed and 29 others were injured, of whom 12 are in a serious condition, after a bus overturned in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in Bolpur town when the crowded bus coming from Nanur tried to avert a collision with an e-rickshaw which came in its way from an adjacent lane, a senior police officer said.

Passengers got trapped inside the bus after the accident, as locals and police rushed to the spot and rescued them, he said.

A child was found dead and 29 others were rushed to Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital. Of them, 12 are in a serious condition, the officer added.

The e-rickshaw driver fled the spot after the accident and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, he added. PTI SUS ACD