One killed, 3 injured as mud house collapses in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Jul 22 (PTI) One person was killed and three people were injured when a mud house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Sujandhar area of the district.

The mud house collapsed, trapping four people. The locals launched a rescue operation and pulled out the body of one person. They also rescued three injured persons, who were hospitalised, the officials said.

A case has been registered in the matter.