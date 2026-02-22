One killed, 3 injured as SUV falls into gorge in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 22 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were seriously injured when the SUV they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district early on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Yapik village when four people were travelling in an SUV towards Aalo in West Siang district, a police officer said.

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell 70-80 metres into the gorge between midnight and 1 am on Sunday, Tato police station officer-in-charge Sunny Wangsu said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Sain (40), a businessman from Aalo.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, the police officer said.

The body has been sent to the district hospital at Tato, where post-mortem examination would be conducted, he said, adding that the injured persons are undergoing treatment at Aalo zonal hospital. PTI CORR ACD