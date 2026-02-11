One killed, 3 injured in car-tractor collision in Beed district

Beed, Feb 11 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a tractor-trolley in Beed district of central Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Manjheri crossroad on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway in Beed tehsil of the district at around 10 pm on Tuesday, they said.

According to police, the car, travelling at high speed, crashed into the tractor-trolley moving ahead of it. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled.

A man identified as Jagaloo Hari Sonawane, a resident of Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district, died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to the Beed district hospital for treatment, they said. PTI COR RSY