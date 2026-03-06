One killed, 3 injured over playing loud music in J'khand's Giridih

Giridih, Mar 6 (PTI) One person was stabbed to death, while three others were injured with sharp weapons over the playing of loud music in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Das Mohalla under town police station limits on Thursday night.

Town police station in-charge Ratan Kumar Singh said, "A case has been registered against seven people in this matter. All of them have been absconding since last night." Singh said the incident took place between two neighbours. One neighbour had objected to the high-volume music at night.

"The neighbour urged them to stop the music as the festival of Holi got over and let them sleep. Over this, a scuffle between two neighbours erupted, in which one was killed, and three others were injured. The injured were admitted to hospital," he said.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Das.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar met the injured at Sadar hospital in Giridih.

The minister said he has directed the sub-divisional officer to probe into the matter. PTI COR SAN RG