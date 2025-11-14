One killed, 4 injured as car plunges into river in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died while four others sustained serious injuries after the car they were travelling in broke through the railing of a bridge here and plunged nearly 20 feet into the Bahgul River, police said on Friday.

The incident took place under Sheeshgarh police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district when the group was travelling from Kheda Sarai village to Manpur to collect goods.

The driver allegedly lost control while crossing the Bahgul river bridge, causing the sedan vehicle to crash into the railing before falling into the river beneath, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

Villagers and police personnel pulled out the victims from the river. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Adil. Guddu (28), Qasim (25), Salman (21) and Farman (20), all residents of Kheda Sarai village, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment, he added. PTI COR CDN SMV ARB