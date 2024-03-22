One killed, 4 injured as heap of soil collapses on them in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh), Mar 22 (PTI) A man was killed and four others, including a woman, were injured when a portion of earth caved in while they were digging soil in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Friday, an official said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the morning near Lanjit village under Odgi development block when the victims were digging white clay (known as 'chhui mitti' in local language and used for plastering house walls), said JS Kanwar, Station House Officer (SHO), Odgi.

As per preliminary information, when they were digging soil, a portion of earth suddenly caved in, trapping them under the debris, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the spot and launched a rescue exercise, the SHO said.

Advertisment

All five were taken out of the debris and shifted to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to the Surajpur district hospital, Kanwar said.

One of them died at the hospital, while the four others were receiving treatment for their injuries, he added.

State Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade, who hails from Surajpur district, visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured.

The minister directed doctors to provide them best possible medical assistance. PTI COR TKP RSY