One killed, 7 injured in firing as two groups clash in Maxi town of MP

Shajapur, Sep 25 (PTI) A person was killed and seven others were injured when two groups clashed in Maxi town in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident was the fallout of a dispute that was going on for the last two days, said an official.

A person was shot dead and seven others were injured, said Inspector General (IG) Ujjain Range, Santosh Singh.

Of the injured, six persons were shifted to Indore while one is undergoing treatment in Ujjain, the official said.

The exact cause behind the dispute is being probed, he said, adding that police force has been deployed and situation is now under control.

