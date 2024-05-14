One killed, 8 injured as bus hits truck in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), May 14 (PTI) A person was killed and eight others were injured on Tuesday after a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Jhakhand’s Dhanbad district, police said.

The accident occurred this morning on GT Road in Topachanchi area when the passenger bus rammed into the commercial vehicle from behind, a senior officer said.

Topchachi Police Station officer-in-charge Sanjay Kumar said the driver of the bus was killed, while injured passengers were admitted to a nearby community health centre (CHC).

The bus was on its way to Kolkata from Muzaffarpur in Bihar when the accident took place.

Dr Ashutosh Kumar Singh, the medical officer of the CHC, said that eight passengers, including a woman, were brought to the hospital at 5 am, and all of them had mild injuries. PTI COR SAN BDC