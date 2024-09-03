One killed after argument between neighbours in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh, Sep 3 (PTI) An argument between two families living in the same neighbourhood here on Tuesday led to the death of a 30-year-old man, police said.

The deceased, identified as Anuj, was stabbed to death after he was found alone by the members of the rival family in a crowded locality, they said.

A police official said that the two families belonging to the same community had been quarrelling on and off, levelling accusations against each other.

Anuj and his family members were on their way to Sasni Gate police station to file a complaint against the other family when the incident took place, they said.

"The incident happened in the Pala police chowki area. Both the sides are neighbours, with their houses in front of each other. In the morning, there was an argument between the two sides. One side reached the police station.

"One man (Anuj) was found alone by the other side and he was stabbed to death," said Circle Officer (City-1) Abhai Kumar Pandey.

"Police immediately took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead during treatment. One accused person has been taken into custody. A complaint has been received in the matter and further proceedings are underway," Pandey said.

The victim's family has named two persons -- Rajan and Rajat -- in the complaint, according to police.

As the news of the killing spread, a large crowd gathered at the police station and staged a protest, alleging police negligence in the issue.

The victim's family told reporters that for the past three days they were being threatened by some local men belonging to the neighbouring family and that they had complained about this at the police outpost.

However, no remedial steps were taken, they alleged.