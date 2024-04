Yavatmal, Apr 29 (PTI) One person was killed when a container truck transporting diesel overturned and caught fire in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at Jamwadighat around noon, an official from Yavatmal police said.

The truck driver managed to escape unhurt when the vehicle overturned, but the helper was engulfed in flames when he tried to jump out, he said. PTI COR CLS ARU