One killed after NHAI patrolling vehicles hits roadside kiosk in MP

Chhatarpur (MP), Jan 21 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was killed after a patrolling vehicle of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) hit a roadside kiosk Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that the driver of the patrolling vehicle was inebriated at the time of the accident.

An official said the accident occurred at Ujra village under the Garhi Malehra police station limits, around 25 km from the district headquarters.

Garhi Malehra police station in-charge Surabhi Sharma said that an NHAI patrolling vehicle lost control and rammed into a roadside kiosk around 5.30 am.

Sitaram Kushwaha was killed in the accident, she said.

The victim's son, Munnalal Kushwaha, however, claimed people caught the driver, who was heavily drunk and was unable to stand.

He claimed the kiosk was flung 60 feet away due to the impact of the collision.

The official said the police will probe into the family's allegations about the driver being drunk. PTI COR ADU ARU