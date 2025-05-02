One killed after speeding ambulance collides with several vehicles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) A 49-year-old man died and six others were injured after a speeding ambulance allegedly collided with several vehicles in the Wilson Garden area here, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh, a pushcart vendor, they said.

The accident occurred on Thursday around 8.30 am in the BTS road area under Wilson Garden area police station limits.

According to the police, the Sanjeevani ambulance collided with two pushcarts, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter and knocked down a pedestrian.

A pushcart vendor died while six others were injured.

Following the incident, locals caught the ambulance driver Chiranjeev and thrashed him before he was handed over to the police.

A case has been registered, police said, adding that the ambulance driver was taken into custody in connection with the accident.