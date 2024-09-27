One killed after TN police gun down suspects in Thrissur ATM heist, six detained

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Sep 27 (PTI) The Namakkal police gunned down a man among a gang of seven suspected to have been involved in the ATM heist in Kerala’s Thrissur and detained six of them, when they brazenly attempted to flee after ramming into cars and two wheelers at Kumarapalayam in the district on Friday, a senior police official said.

The car which was used in the robbery was confiscated along with the container truck and an investigation was on to ascertain their role in the ATM heist that took place in the district recently, Salem range DIG E S Uma said.

One of them was injured when police opened fire in self defence. Two police officials who were injured when the container driver and his associate attacked them in a bid to flee, have been admitted to a government hospital with injuries, she said.

"They targeted the ATM of a nationalised bank. As per their modus operandi, the members split into two groups and travelled separately in a container and a car from Haryana to stage the heist," the DIG told reporters here.

All the members hailed from Haryana, she said, and added that the Namakkal district police arrested two persons from Haryana in a similar heist in the district recently.

Briefing reporters, the senior police official said following information from the Thrissur police, the Namakkal superintendent of police S Rajesh Kannan and other officials organised a vehicle check to identify the car used in the heist.

"Shortly thereafter the Thrissur police alerted us about the movement of a container truck. During the vehicle check, the police signalled a container truck bearing RJ (Rajasthan) registration number to stop but the vehicle went without stopping," she said.

Upon being chased by the police, the vehicle sped towards the Sanghugiri toll gate but finding it closed, took the Veppadai road to escape. At Sannasiapatti, it indulged in a road rage ramming into a two wheeler, and a car, and dragged a car for about 250 meters, before it was finally intercepted by the police.

"We secured the truck driver and four others found in the cabin. While escorting the vehicle to Veppadai police station, we asked the driver to stop after hearing a loud sound at the rear of the container. The driver identified as Jamal opened the door and two persons stepped out of the container," the DIG said.

One of them, carrying a blue coloured travel bag containing cash, asked Jamal to escape and tried to run after attacking a police Inspector with a sharp weapon. Jamal too attacked the police official when the latter attempted to nab him.

The police had to open fire on the duo in order to prevent them from escaping. While Jamal died, the man with the money bag was injured in the leg, she said.

"We have secured all five persons and the injured man who has been admitted to a government hospital," Uma said.

Responding to a question, she said that the police were totally unaware of the presence of a car and two persons inside the container.

The road rage in Sannasiapatti, Kumarapalayam, left the road users in shock. Some of the passers-by pelted stones at the truck in a frantic bid to stop the vehicle. PTI JSP KH