One killed after TN police shoot at and nab suspects in Thrissur ATM heist

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Sep 27 (PTI) One member of a gang suspected to have been involved in ATM heist in Kerala was gunned down by the Tamil Nadu police on Friday when they brazenly attempted to flee after ramming into cars and two wheelers at Kumarapalayam in this district, a senior police official said.

Another person who sustained injuries in the police firing has been admitted to a government hospital. Two policemen including an inspector who were said to have been injured when the gang reportedly attacked them upon being cornered, have also been admitted to the government hospital.

"They (the gang) necessitated a situation forcing the police to open fire. Two of our men have been injured in the attack," Salem range DIG E S Uma told reporters.

A detailed enquiry was going on and further details would be revealed later, she said.

Namakkal district superintendent of police, S Rajesh Kannan, said two policemen were injured when the gang attempted to flee after attacking the police.

Earlier, the police, on a hot chase of the container truck, initially warned the driver to stop the vehicle. But when he refused to heed, additional forces were rushed and the truck was finally intercepted.

"The police had to open fire at a person who attempted to flee from the truck and nabbed him. Six others were also detained," the official said.

A car which was concealed inside the truck was also seized. Enquiries were on if it was the same gang that was involved in the major heist at three separate ATMs in Thrissur district, he said.

The road rage in Sannasiapatti, Kumarapalayam left the road users in shock. Some of the passers-by pelted stones at the truck in a frantic bid to stop the vehicle. PTI JSP KH SA