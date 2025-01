Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Ramdin Ramratn Lodhi, sustained severe injuries when a tree fell on the three-wheeler in Dombivili town on Thursday afternoon. He died during treatment at a hospital, an official said.

He said a case of accidental death has been registered, and the incident is being probed. PTI COR ARU