One killed, another critically injured as bike rams into tree in UP village

Amethi (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died and another person was critically injured when a motorcycle they were riding on rammed into a tree in a village here on Monday morning, a police officer said.

The accident took place near Naudad village under Jagdishpur station limits in Amethi district, he said.

Station House Officer Dhirendra Yadav said the victims were identified as Abdullah and Alam, who lived in Mumbai.

The two men were heading from Mumbai to Siddharthanagar in Uttar Pradesh on a motorcycle, when it lost control near Naudad village and rammed into a peepal tree on the roadside, Yadav said.

Abdullah, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot. Alam, who was riding pillion, was admitted to the community health centre in Jagdishpur with critical injuries.

Yadav said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and his family members have been informed about the accident. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK