One killed, another injured after being run over by BEST bus in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed and another sustained injuries as they came under a BEST bus after their scooter skidded while trying to avoid a pothole in the eastern suburbs here on Friday, an official said.

The accident occurred near a bus stop in Powai around 6.55 am, a spokesperson from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said.

He said the victim, Devansh Bharat Patel, who was riding pillion on the scooter, fell and came under the rear tyre of an electric bus proceeding towards Bandra bus station from Vikhroli depot. He was declared dead at a civic hospital.

Swapnil Vishwakarma (23), who was riding the two-wheeler, sustained injuries to his legs and was rushed to a private hospital by the bus conductor, the official said.

Senior BEST officials immediately visited the accident spot, and a probe has been initiated, he said.

According to the police, the duo were returning home after visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal.

The police have registered a case against bus driver, Uttam Jijaba Kumkar (57), under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, an official said. PTI KK ZA ARU