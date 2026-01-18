One killed, another injured as SUV jumps divider, collides with ST bus in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (PTI) One person was killed, and another critically injured after an SUV jumped the divider and rammed into a state transport bus on a highway in Ahmedabad on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the SG Highway near the end of the Vaishnodevi Bridge around 8.45 am, an official said.

"An SUV travelling from Sarkhej towards Gandhinagar lost control, hit the divider, crossed over to the opposite carriageway, colliding with a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus heading towards Rajkot," inspector L D Odedara of Adalaj police said.

The impact caused the bus driver to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in minor injuries to a few passengers and the conductor, he said.

Dhaval Vaghela (22), a resident of Gandhinagar who was driving the SUV, was killed on the spot, while a woman sitting next to him sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment.

A first information report has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the bus driver, the official said.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the SUV colliding forcefully with the bus.