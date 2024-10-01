One killed, another injured as wall collapses in TN's Erode district

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Oct 1 (PTI) One person was killed and another sustained serious injury when a wall they were demolishing collapsed on them in the wee hours of Tuesday in this district, police said.

According to police, Murugesan, hailing from the district, had taken two shops on lease, located on the first floor of the government-run Mohammed Abdul Gani Textile market, functioning in the heart of Erode Town.

Murugesan "without getting any permission" from the Erode City Municipal Corporation, deployed two persons-- Subramaniam (50) and Anand (45)-- of Karungalpalayam to demolish the middle wall between the two shops to make it as one outlet. They started the work around 1.30 am and Murugesan was also present, they said.

When the two workers were demolishing the wall, it accidentally collapsed and fell on them. Both of them were caught under the debris. Murugesan raised an alarm and nearby shop owners rushed to the site and informed the police.

The two workers were removed from the debris, but Subramaniam died on the spot and Anand, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Erode Government Headquarters Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

Erode Town Police registered a case and are investigating.

The Erode City Municipal Corporation officials said the lessee (Murugesan), without their knowledge, demolished the wall, which is against the Municipal Corporation Lease agreement. PTI COR KH