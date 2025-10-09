One killed, another injured in clash along Assam-Meghalaya border

Diphu, Oct 9 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured on Thursday following a clash between two groups over paddy harvesting in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district along the border with Meghalaya, police said.

Tension prevails on either side of the border since the last one week over harvesting of paddy, with both sides claiming that the land was theirs.

A meeting of the Inter State Border Peace Committee was held on October 6, where it was decided that agricultural and development activities in the area would be suspended till peace was fully restored along the border, officials said.

In the latest episode of violence, a group of people from Meghalaya allegedly began harvesting, which was opposed by the villagers of Tapat under Hamren police station, resulting in a scuffle, police said.

A person from the Assam side was killed while another suffered injuries, with the police using tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control, an officer said.

The injured has been shifted to a hospital and the body of the deceased, identified as 48-year old Oriwell Timung, sent for post-mortem, he said.

Senior police officers were at the spot to take stock of the situation, he added. PTI CORR DG RBT