One killed, another injured in clash over DJ song at wedding in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A dispute over playing a song during a wedding in the Kokhraj area here escalated into a violent clash, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava stated that the incident occurred late Monday night in Baghelapur village.

"The argument started between the hosts (gharatis) and the groom's party (baratis) during the ritual of dwar pooja over playing a specific song on the DJ. This led to a fight involving lathis and sticks," Srivastava said.

Two members of the bride's side, Bablu (32), from Barai Bandhwa village in Karari area, and Rohit from Badegaon village in Sandipan Ghat area, were seriously injured in the clash.

Bablu succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital and his body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.

Rohit is currently receiving treatment at the Muratganj Health Center.

An FIR will be registered and further legal action will be taken once a complaint is received, Srivastava added. PTI COR KIS ARD ARD