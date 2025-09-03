One killed, another injured in elephant attacks in J'khand's Khunti district

Khunti, Sep 3 (PTI) A man was killed and another was injured in separate incidents of elephant attacks in Jharkhand's Khunti district, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Singh (32). He, along with other villagers, was trying to drive away the elephants from a farm field at Bongtel village under Rania police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

"During the course of driving the animals away, Singh came under attack of the elephants and he was trampled to death around midnight on Tuesday," said Khunti divisional forest officer (DFO) Dileep Kumar Yadav.

According to Bongtel villagers, the movement of elephants in the village has increased over the past 15 days, and they are living in fear.

The DFO said a youth was injured after being attacked by an elephant at Deranag village in Khunti district on Tuesday evening.

"The youth, identified as Petrus Guriya, was returning from a market. An elephant suddenly came out of the bushes and attacked him. The injured youth was admitted to a hospital for treatment," Yadav said. PTI SAN SAN RG