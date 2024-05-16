One killed, another injured in scuffle at wedding procession in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), May 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while another injured in a scuffle between two groups of friends at a wedding procession here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Aman Singh Rajput (22) from Kotdi's Chawani area, and the injured, Ganesh Rathod alias Arvind (20) from Vigyannagar area, had reached Sinta village under Keshorai Patan police station to attend their friend Sachin's wedding on Wednesday night, Station House Officer (SHO) Keshorai Patan Babulal Meena said.

An altercation broke out at midnight between the duo and their other two friends over "twisting and dancing at the wedding procession", SHO Meena said.

Subsequently, Kumbhraj Meghwal and Kamal Kevat from the other group brandished a knife fatally injuring Rajput in the stomach, the SHO said.

He added that Rathod, who intervened to save his friend, was also attacked by the accused who immediately fled the scene.

Both Rajput and Rathod were rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota, where the former succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning, SHO Meena said. Rathod is still undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

Following a complaint from the victim's family, the police registered a case of murder and attempt to murder against Meghwal of Sinta village and Kevat of Balita area under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SHO said.

He said Meghwal and Kevat, who are also booked under sections 323, 341 and 34 of the IPC, were arrested from Kota on Thursday.

The two accused were nabbed from Kota on Thursday and after initial interrogation, they have been arrested, Bundi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hanuman Prasad said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

SHO Meena said the victim's body was handed over to his family on Thursday morning after post-mortem. BHJ