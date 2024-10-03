One killed, another injured in stabbing after altercation in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed and another injured when some people stabbed them following an altercation in west Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Information was received at Moti Nagar Police Station on Wednesday night about a stabbing incident near the railway line under Shadipur flyover, a senior police officer said.

Upon reaching the spot, police found Nafis (23) with stab wounds while Shahnawaz was unconscious. Both were taken to a hospital, where Shahnawaz was declared brought dead, the officer said.

A murder case has been registered and based on sources, some suspects have been identified, he said.

Police teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added.

"Preliminary investigation suggest that Shahnawaz and Nafis were on a scooter near the railway line and an altercation took place with some people sitting on the railway line. The altercation turned into quarrel, leading to the stab incident," said the officer.

