One killed, another seriously injured in bus-bike collision in Beed district

Beed, Dec 28 (PTI) A 50-year-old rider was killed and the pillion was seriously injured in a collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 11.30 am at Savantwadi cross road, about 30 km away from here, on the Manjarsumba-Ambajogai route, they said.

According to the police, a bus belonging to the MSRTC’s Degloor depot in Nanded district collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The rider, Kishor Nirmal, died on the spot, while the pillion, identified as Sunil Jadhav (50), sustained serious injuries. Jadhav was initially taken to a local hospital before being referred to the Beed district hospital, an official said.

The Neknoor police conducted a spot inspection and launched an investigation, he added.