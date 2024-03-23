One killed as bike runs over pavement dwellers in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 23 (PTI) A differently-abled man was killed and several others injured after a bike ran over the victims who were sleeping on a pavement along a busy road in this district, police said on Saturday.

The shocking incident occurred late on Friday night at Jonakapuram here and the condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

The deceased person was identified as Arumugham (60), hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, they said.

A man, who drove the bike, was taken into custody soon after the incident.

Investigation is on, they added. PTI LGK ROH