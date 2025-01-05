One killed as dumper hits multiple vehicles, bike in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) A man was killed after a speeding dumper crashed into multiple vehicles and a two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place in the Juinagar area on the Sion highway and created a massive traffic jam, an official said.

The dumper driver abandoned the vehicle on the busy carriageway and fled the scene after it hit three to four other vehicles and a bike.

The Nerul police reached the spot and got the accident-affected vehicles and cleared the congestion, the official said.

The police are on the lookout for the dumper driver, he added. PTI ZA NR