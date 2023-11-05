One killed as dumper hits trailer in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) Nov 5 (PTI) A dumper driver died on Sunday when his vehicle hit a trailer from behind on National Highway-60 in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said.

The accident occurred in Basta area near Kati Pola after the dumper rammed into the stationary trailer, an officer said.

It took almost three hours for fire brigade personnel, the national highway authority and the police to pull out the driver's body from the vehicle, he said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said, adding that the police seized both vehicles and started an investigation.

The dumper was travelling from Assam to Bengaluru when the accident took place.

The deceased is yet to be identified, the officer added. PTI COR BBM BDC