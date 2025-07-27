One killed as house collapses in heavy rain

Thane, July 27 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed when his house collapsed amid heavy rains and strong winds in Shahapur taluka of Thane district, officials said on Sunday.

Dunda Malhari Nimse was buried under the debris of the house in Alyani village on the morning of July 26. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

An official said the local administration is taking measures to ensure the safety of residents in vulnerable areas during the monsoon.

Thane district has received 699 mm of rainfall so far in July, including an average of 32.80 mm of rainfall on July 26, which is 86 per cent of the normal rainfall for this period, the official added.

He stated that the overall rainfall since the onset of monsoon in June stands at 1237.700 mm compared to 1485.400 mm of rainfall recorded during the same period last year.

"Although there is a shortfall compared to the previous year, the overall rain activity remains close to average in most parts of the district," the district administration stated. PTI COR NSK