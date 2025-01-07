One killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) One person was killed and three were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned after its driver lost control of the vehicle here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Madhubani village in the Bairia police station area on Monday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kripa Shankar said the tractor-trolley overturned in Madhubani village, leaving four people seriously injured.

On receiving information about the incident, the local police rushed to the spot and took the injured to a community health centre, where one of them, Hare Ram (55), died during treatment, he said.

The remaining injured were referred to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.