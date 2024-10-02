One killed as trailer truck overturns, catches fire in Pune district

Pune, Oct 2 (PTI) A trailer truck overturned and caught fire on the old Pune-Mumbai highway in Pune district on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning hours when the driver of the truck carrying metal coils lost control at the wheel on a slope near Kamshet, 46 km from Pune, causing it to overturn, a police officer said, adding that the truck's cabin caught fire.

"The driver suffered serious burn injuries while his assistant died," he said.

The driver was shifted to a hospital, he said, adding that police are investigating. PTI SPK NSK