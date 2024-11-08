One killed during construction at police barrack site in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A person lost his life during construction at the police barrack site near Mishrikh Kotwali in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on Friday, police said.

This took place after a wooden frame gave way, causing several labourers to fall from a four-story building, they said.

Sushil Kumar, 30, a resident of Kashipur, was pronounced dead by the doctors, while another worker Manohar, 35, from Sarai Bibi village, sustained serious injuries and has been referred to the district hospital, police said.

"A person has died accidentally during building construction," Sitapur Police said on X.

The post-mortem proceedings are in progress and legal action will proceed based on the complaint received, police said. PTI COR KIS AS AS