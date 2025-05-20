One killed, five injured after part of building collapses in Thane district

Thane, May 20 (PTI) One person was killed and five sustained injuries after a part of a four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Four people are feared trapped in the debris at the Saptashrungi Building in the Mangalaragho Nagar area in Kalyan East, they said.

Officials said a slab from the second floor of the building collapsed, trapping some residents.

One person was killed, and five others have sustained injuries, and efforts are on to rescue others, they said.

"The Thane district disaster management cell received the call at around 2:55 p.m. that the slab of the four-storied building crashed," said Yasin Tadvi, a senior official coordinating the emergency response.

He said the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) has been called to assist in the operation. PTI COR ARU