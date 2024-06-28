One killed, five injured after portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport's T-1

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) One person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

They said a search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said traffic going to T-1 departure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, towards T-1 arrival.

Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am.

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said.

The injured persons were admitted to Medanta Hospital near the airport. One of the injured succumbed during treatment, they said.

Of the six injured, one person was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, the officials said.